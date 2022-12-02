1 injured in fire near 59th, Locust

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a fire Friday morning near 5914 Locust in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews were called by a neighbor just before 5:15 a.m. to the two-story residence.

Upon arrival, smoke and fire were showing from the structure.

The fire was under control within 15-20 minutes.

Around 6 a.m., six crews remained on scene. While the home is heavily damaged, no neighboring structures were affected.

A KCMO Fire Department spokesperson told KSHB 41 one victim was injured in the fire. They were transported to an area hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

Initial investigation indicates the fire started on the first floor.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

