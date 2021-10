KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries Thursday morning in an Overland Park house fire.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson said around 11 a.m., firefighters were called to the house in the 11500 block of Nieman Road.

The spokesperson confirmed at least one person was injured in the blaze.

By 11:50 a.m., the spokesperson said the fire was out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—