KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.

Independence fire crews were dispatched to the home just before 3 a.m., according to the city of Independence in a Tweet. Upon arrival, fire crews identified light smoke showing from the house.

The victim was located inside the home and IFD performed life-saving measures. The individual was then transferred to a local hospital.