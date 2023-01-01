1 injured in New Year's Eve crash at 39th Street, Broadway Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1 person is in critical condition after a New Year's Eve crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of a critical injury crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard.

KCPD says the driver of a black Honda Civic was traveling south on Broadway at high speeds and crashed into a parked GMC Terrain after failing to stay in their lane.

The GMC Terrain was pushed into a GMC Yukon, which was pushed into a Nissan Rogue, police say.

Only the Civic was occupied.

The passenger of the Honda was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, and remains in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

The driver was not injured.

KCPD is investigating the crash and suspected impairment of the driver.