1 injured in 'suspicious' fire late Thursday night in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a "suspicious" duplex fire in Lee's Summit late Thursday night.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department responded around 10:47 p.m. to the duplex located near NW Maple and NW Main streets.

Fire crews located a unit that was on fire from the front, side and roof.

Crews began to attack the fire from outside and later entered the duplex to finish extinguishing it.

The person living inside of the unit was located at a nearby parking lot and taken to an area hospital.

The duplex was heavily damaged on one side.

No word on why the fire is considered suspicious.

