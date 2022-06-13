1 injured Sunday night in Independence residential fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a residential fire Sunday night in Independence.

Fire crews responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 600 block of North Spring Lake Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters noted smoke showing from the structure and rescued a victim with injuries. The victim was treated on site.

Crews then extinguished the fire and concluded, after a primary search, there were no other victims.

As of 8:45 p.m., the fire was brought under control, according to a city of Independence news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

