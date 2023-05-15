1 killed, 1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Shawnee left one dead and one with critical injuries.

Shawnee police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road.

Initially called to investigate an injury accident, police arrived to find a multi-vehicle wreck.

In providing aid to the involved occupants, authorities noted the driver of one of the vehicles sustained fatal injuries. A passenger from the same vehicle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police report the other drivers were uninjured.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the intersection remained closed.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Shawnee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

