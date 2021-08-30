1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Cass County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash in rural Cass County Sunday evening.

The crash happened on MO-291 at 215th Street around 6 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Chevrolet was passing another vehicle when the driver overcorrected and moved into oncoming traffic.

The Chevrolet hit a 2020 Ram head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was killed in the crash. They were identified as 30-year-old Delbert Hannah of Archie, Missouri.

The driver of the Ram was seriously injured in the crash.