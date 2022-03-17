1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on Prospect Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died and another person is seriously injured following a crash that took place around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened north of East 21st Street on Prospect Avenue. According to MSHP, the vehicle, going northbound, traveled off the road and struck part of a bridge. The vehicle became airborne and came to rest in a creek.

The driver, Michelle L. Borst, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person is in serious condition.

No other details were available regarding the incident.

