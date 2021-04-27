1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Saline County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a Monday night crash in Saline County, Missouri.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on westbound MO 240, east of Marigold Avenue.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveled off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected.

Due to the overcorrection, the vehicle skidded back onto the road and off the left side, struck a ditch and overturned.

Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt and the passenger was ejected and killed.

That person was identified as 61-year-old James Friend of Slater, Missouri.

The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.