1 killed, 3 injured in vehicle crash west of Rich Hill, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was killed and three people were injured in a two-car crash west of Rich Hill Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Andrew Medina, 23, of Hume, Missouri, was killed on Missouri State Highway A and County Road 7007, over an hour south of Kansas City, after he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head on.

At around 2:05 p.m. Monday, Medina was driving a 2002 Mazda Hatchback, and struck a 2012 Jeep Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep, a 77-year-old woman, and a passenger, an 84-year-old woman, both suffered serious injuries. An 18-year-old male passenger in the Jeep suffered moderate injuries.

The injured individuals were transported to an area hospital.

Medina was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

