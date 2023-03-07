Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 killed, 3 injured in vehicle crash west of Rich Hill, Missouri

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:26 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 06:26:40-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was killed and three people were injured in a two-car crash west of Rich Hill Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Andrew Medina, 23, of Hume, Missouri, was killed on Missouri State Highway A and County Road 7007, over an hour south of Kansas City, after he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head on.

At around 2:05 p.m. Monday, Medina was driving a 2002 Mazda Hatchback, and struck a 2012 Jeep Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep, a 77-year-old woman, and a passenger, an 84-year-old woman, both suffered serious injuries. An 18-year-old male passenger in the Jeep suffered moderate injuries.

The injured individuals were transported to an area hospital.

Medina was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.