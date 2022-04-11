1 killed, 3 injured in wreck on I-35 NB north of 87th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and three were injured in a wreck just before 2 a.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 35 just north of 87th Street.

Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs report a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it struck the rear of a 2000 Ford F350 truck.

The collision sent the Ford off the right side of the highway, where it overturned and both occupants were ejected, according to KHP.

The Chevrolet also went off the right side of the roadway but came to a rest.

KHP reports the driver of the Chevrolet was killed in the wreck and has been identified as Martin Perez Trejo, 28, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The other occupant of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injury.

Additionally, both occupants of the Ford were taken to local hospitals with suspected serious injuries.