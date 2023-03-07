Child killed, 4 others injured in traffic crash Tuesday afternoon in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A three-year-old child was killed and four others were injured in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon in Cass County, Missouri.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. on Missouri Highway 7 near Freedom Road south of Harrisonville, Missouri, according to a Facebook post from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

One vehicle was north on Missouri Highway 7 when the Ford SUV went off the road and rolled over, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The child, who wasn't wearing a seat belt or nor was she in a car seat, was ejected from the car.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the accident.

