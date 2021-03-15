1 killed, 5 injured in Benton County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and five others were injured in a crash in Benton County, Missouri, Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on southbound MO-7 just north of Walking Horse Lane near Warsaw, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country was headed northbound on MO-7 when it crossed the line and collided head-on with a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that was headed south. The two vehicles spun and were hit by a 2001 Dodge Ram 3500 that was also traveling south.

The driver of the Malibu was killed in the crash. They were identified as 24-year-old Bailey Jelinek of Deepwater. He was the sole occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 25-year-old passenger of the Town and Country was seriously injured in the crash and the driver sustained moderate injuries. Neither were wearing seatbelts. Three 1-year-old children in the car sustained minor injuries and were restrained at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ram was not injured.