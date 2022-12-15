1 killed after wreck into building off Roanoke Road in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed after a crash off of Roanoke Road Thursday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say a blue Nissan Versa was traveling southbound on Roanoke at a “very high rate of speed.”

After failing to negotiate a curve, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a building near 3230 Roanoke Road.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the scene, where the driver was declared deceased.

The driver was the sole occupant of the Nissan.

This incident marks the 84th traffic fatality of 2022 compared to 81 at this time last year.

