Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Independence

Independence police.jpeg
Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41
Independence police.jpeg
Posted at 9:52 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 22:52:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Independence.

Officers responded just after 1:20 p.m. to the area near East Truman Road and South Brookside Avenue.

Police say a GMC Yukon traveling eastbound on Truman struck a Jeep Wrangler that was stopped while waiting for a vehicle to turn northbound onto Brookside Avenue.

The impact of the Yukon sent the Wrangler into the westbound lanes of Truman, where the vehicle collided with a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene, per Independence police.

No others were injured in the crash.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!