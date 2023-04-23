1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Independence.

Officers responded just after 1:20 p.m. to the area near East Truman Road and South Brookside Avenue.

Police say a GMC Yukon traveling eastbound on Truman struck a Jeep Wrangler that was stopped while waiting for a vehicle to turn northbound onto Brookside Avenue.

The impact of the Yukon sent the Wrangler into the westbound lanes of Truman, where the vehicle collided with a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene, per Independence police.

No others were injured in the crash.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing.

—