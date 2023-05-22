1 killed in car vs motorcycle crash overnight at Truman Road, Indiana Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a car vs. motorcycle crash at E. Truman Road and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the scene shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say a white BMW 328i was traveling eastbound on Truman Road at a very high rate of speed.

At Truman and Indiana Avenue, the BMW struck a black Yamaha V-Star Classic motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was uninjured in the collision.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and impairment is suspected in the collision.

This is the 30th fatality of the year, compared to 38 at this time last year.