KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on southbound U.S. 169 Highway and 215th Street early Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says at about 1:30 a.m. a pickup and a semi were involved in a T-Bone crash at the intersection near Spring Hill.

The male driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.