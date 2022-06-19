1 killed in crash Sunday morning in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at 31st Street and Atchison Avenue in Lawrence.

Officers arrived and observed a single vehicle with a single occupant had collided with a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Lawrence police report the vehicle sustained “heavy damage” and caused power lines to come down in the collision.

Those on the scene attempted to render aid to the driver, but the adult male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Barricades were then placed, and 31st Street was closed between Atchison Avenue and Kasold Drive until 8:15 a.m., according to the Lawrence Police Department.

This incident is under investigation.

Lawrence police say the department plans to release additional details Monday.

