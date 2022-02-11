Watch
1 killed in Friday morning Westport crash

Posted at 6:10 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 07:30:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Friday morning crash in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed the life of one person.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at West 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway.

KCPD said one person was killed and two were injured.

It happened when a Ford SUV traveling north collided with a Buick sedan traveling east.

The person who died was a 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Buick.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

