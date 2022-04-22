Watch
1 killed in Independence head-on collision

Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 18:28:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a fatal crash near 39th Street and Harbaugh Drive.

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. Friday.

Police report a westbound Oldsmobile Alero crossed over the centerline and struck an eastbound Lexus head-on.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries “did not appear life-threatening,” according to police.

The driver of the Oldsmobile died on the scene. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

