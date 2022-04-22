1 killed in Independence head-on collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a fatal crash near 39th Street and Harbaugh Drive.
The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. Friday.
Police report a westbound Oldsmobile Alero crossed over the centerline and struck an eastbound Lexus head-on.
The driver and passenger of the Lexus were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries “did not appear life-threatening,” according to police.
The driver of the Oldsmobile died on the scene. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
