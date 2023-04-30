1 killed in KCK 2-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon claimed the life of one driver in Kansas City, Kansas.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m., officers arrived at the 1800 block of Steele Road.

Two adults and two minors were discovered in one vehicle. They were all transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a second car, police discovered an adult driver. Authorities declared the single occupant deceased at the scene.

Investigation of the incident is underway by the KCKPD Traffic Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

