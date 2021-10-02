1 killed in Saturday morning crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died following a fatal crash Saturday morning at Swope Parkway and Benton Boulevard.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit officers responded to assist the Metro Patrol Division.

A silver 2010 Ford Explorer was eastbound on Swope Parkway when it crossed over into the westbound lanes of traffic, for unknown reasons, according to a KCPD news release.

Witnesses and investigators say the Ford then struck a westbound black 2011 Jeep Patriot “nearly head-on” just west of the intersection.

Debris from the Ford and Jeep then struck a westbound red 2013 Lexus.

The three female occupants of the Lexus were uninjured.

The male driver of the Ford and the female driver of the Jeep were transported to area hospitals.

As a result of her injuries sustained in the crash, the driver of the Jeep died.

Impairment is not suspected as the cause of the crash, per the news release.

This incident is under investigation.

