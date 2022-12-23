1 killed in wreck at I-435 EB exit ramp to SB I-49 in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a wreck around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say a purple Nissan Murano was traveling on the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound Interstate 49.

While attempting to negotiate the curve of the ramp, the vehicle lost control and struck the concrete barrier.

The Nissan then overturned and rolled several times, coming to rest under the I-435 bridge.

KCPD notes the driver was not restrained and was subsequently ejected from the Nissan.

Emergency responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The exit ramp was closed for nearly two hours while the incident was investigated.

KCPD reports this crash marks the 87th fatality of the year compared to 83 at this point in 2021.

