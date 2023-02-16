1 killed in wreck on US 50 Highway in Jackson County, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. 50 Highway at Missouri Highway 7 in Jackson County, Missouri.

Around 6:45 a.m., deputies with the Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department requested the help of troopers to respond with multiple crashes in the area.

One of the crashes involved a tractor trailer. That crash claimed the life of one person.

Additional details of the crash were under investigation.

At 6:47 @JCSheriffOffice requested assistance w/ multiple crashes in the area of US 50 @ MO 7. Troopers responded to the scene & upon arrival, determined this to be a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer. One person has died. Additional details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/KBLfNdrQGe — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 16, 2023

While wintry conditions were present in the area at the time, it wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, role weather may have played in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

Editor's Note: This story was updated to indicate the crash occurred in Jackson County, Missouri. We regret the error.