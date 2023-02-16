Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 killed in wreck on US 50 Highway in Jackson County, MO

Missouri Highway Patrol
FILE
Missouri Highway Patrol
Posted at 8:09 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 09:29:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. 50 Highway at Missouri Highway 7 in Jackson County, Missouri.

Around 6:45 a.m., deputies with the Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department requested the help of troopers to respond with multiple crashes in the area.

One of the crashes involved a tractor trailer. That crash claimed the life of one person.

Additional details of the crash were under investigation.

While wintry conditions were present in the area at the time, it wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, role weather may have played in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Editor's Note: This story was updated to indicate the crash occurred in Jackson County, Missouri. We regret the error.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.