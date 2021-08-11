1 killed, toddler injured in KCMO car vs. motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a Mercedes was killed in a crash with a motorcycle overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said that shortly before 1 a.m., a Mercedes was southbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard when the male driver lost control and crossed the center line, struck a Victory motorcycle and flipped over.

The driver of the Mercedes was killed and the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries.

A toddler in the Mercedes was also transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

