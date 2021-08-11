Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 killed, toddler injured in KCMO car vs. motorcycle crash

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:33 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 06:33:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a Mercedes was killed in a crash with a motorcycle overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said that shortly before 1 a.m., a Mercedes was southbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard when the male driver lost control and crossed the center line, struck a Victory motorcycle and flipped over.

The driver of the Mercedes was killed and the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries.

A toddler in the Mercedes was also transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources