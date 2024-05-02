1 man dead, 2 others with life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and two others are suffering life-threatening injuries in an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male outside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were also discovered with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers went door-to-door in the area Thursday morning to investigate the shooting.

"We do something that's called directive patrol. After an incident like this has happened — a major incident — we will have officers in the area for 48 hours really focusing on the area and trying to prevent and lower that crime," a KCKPD spokesperson told KSHB 41 News.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is conducting an investigation, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS hotline at 816 474-TIPS.