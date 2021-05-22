1 man dead after being hit by truck near Chestnut Trafficway in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 43-year-old man is dead after being hit by a truck while walking in the road near Chestnut Trafficway and the Lexington Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri.

A second 41-year-old man was also transferred to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The two men were walking on the road when a Ford pickup truck hit them just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the truck continued southbound where it later crashed with another vehicle near Independence Avenue and Chestnut Avenue. The driver was also taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The 43-year-old man died at the scene.

