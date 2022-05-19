Watch
1 man drowns Thursday after fishing boat capsizes at Unity Lake

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté/Twitter
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered the body of a fisherman who drowned Thursday morning when his boat capsized near Unity Village.

Two men were fishing at Unity Lake on Thursday morning when the boat sank shortly after 9 a.m.

One of the men managed to swim to shore and go for help. The other man was unable to make it to shore.

The sheriff’s office was called in to assist in the search for the missing man, whose body was recovered around 4 p.m., according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte.

