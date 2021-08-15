1 man killed, juvenile seriously injured in head-on crash on Missouri 291

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a Saturday night head-on crash that left one man dead and a juvenile with life-threatening injuries on Missouri 291.

According to a press release, at around 10:30 p.m., the driver was heading south on MO 291 in a Black Acura when it hit a Ford Taurus that was turning left on to westbound Missouri 78.

The driver of the Acura continued south across a median into northbound lanes where it hit a GMC Acadia in a head-on collision.

The impact of the crashed cause the man to eject and he was later struck by a Ford F-150 that was heading north.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The juvenile in the Acura was also transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC Acadia was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. A juvenile in the Acadia suffered minor injuries.

The drivers of the F-150 and Ford Taurus were not injured.