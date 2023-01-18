Watch Now
$1 million Mega Millions ticket drawn in Blue Springs, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was drawn on Friday in Blue Springs, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.

The $1 million ticket was drawn the same day as the winning ticket for the $1.35 billion jackpot, which was won in Maine.

The Mega Millions jackpot run from Oct. 16 through Jan. 13 resulted in $12.1 million for Missouri elementary, secondary and higher education programs.

Overall, winning Missouri Lottery players took home $6.7 million in the run, and retailers earned $1.4 million.

“Players should always check their tickets closely. Even if you didn’t win millions of dollars, there is always a chance you won one of the game’s other prize levels,” Executive Director of the Missouri Lottery Lester Elder said in a statement.

Anyone who drew a winning ticket has 180 days to claim their prize.

The Mega Millions drawing has now been reset to $20 million.

