$1 million Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket won in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A player won a $1 million Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket in Raytown, Missouri, earlier this month.

The ticket was purchased from the Minit Mart at 6204 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to the Missouri Lottery.

The $1 million prize was claimed by the player on March 16 at the Missouri Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City.

In the 2022 fiscal year, over $103.1 million was won by Jackson County players from the Missouri Lottery.

Retailers in the county earned nearly $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, according to the Missouri Lottery. Jackson County elementary and secondary school education programs received $50.2 million from Missouri Lottery proceeds.

