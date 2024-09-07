1 person critically injured in 2-vehicle crash on SB I-35 at Antioch Road in Merriam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old woman suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday on the southbound I-35 ramp to Antioch Road in Merriam.

The crash happened at about 9:10 p.m., according to officials.

An 18-year-old man suffered minor head injuries and a 42-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries, according to a Johnson County MED-ACT spokesperson.

Traffic was backed up for miles as vehicles could only get by the scene on the left shoulder of the highway.

Motorists can now use two lanes to get past authorities but the Antioch Road exit is closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—