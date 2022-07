KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a Monday morning traffic crash in Independence.

The crash happened about 12:50 a.m. at east 23rd Street and Sterling Avenue.

The victim was in a 1997 Dodge Dakota pickup truck when the truck struck the concrete base of a traffic light in the center median of the road, police said.

No other vehicles were involved and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

