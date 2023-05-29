1 person critically injured in Monday afternoon crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the wreck happened about 2:20 p.m. at East 55th Street and College Avenue.

A blue Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign on College Avenue at East 55th Street.

The driver of the Nissan pulled out slowly from the stop sign when a speeding vehicle came up behind the Nissan.

Police said the driver of the Dodge pulled around the Nissan and hit the Nissan in the front end.

The Dodge flipped over, hit a wooden utility pole and sheared off the pole.

The driver of the Dodge suffered critical injuries, per KCPD.

Investigators are looking into whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

The name of the driver killed in the crash has not been released.

___