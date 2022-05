KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night fire in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire happened at the River Park Town Homes.

According to a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson, the woman suffered from smoke inhalation and minor burns.

She was transported to an area hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

