KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Blue Springs.

The one-vehicle took place at around 8:10 p.m. Friday at Woods Chapel Road and Interstate 70 in Blue Springs, Missouri.

The Blue Springs Police Department responded to the crash.

One person died in the collision, according to Blue Springs police.

There is currently no word on what led to the crash.

