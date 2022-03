KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed last night on Odessa Cemetery Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Larry A. Greenfield, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MSHP, Greenfield was driving southbound when he lost control of the vehicle and skidded off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle hit the embankment, overturned and then hit a fence.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m.