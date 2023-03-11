1 person dead after vehicle overturns, lands on top of another vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri, crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after being ejected from a vehicle in a high-speed collision Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 9:24 p.m. Friday, the driver of a white Chevrolet Camaro was turning left from eastbound Linwood Boulevard to northbound Jackson Avenue.

A red Kia Sportage struck the Camaro as it made the turn while traveling south on Jackson at "extremely" high speeds, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says.

The Kia was launched up a grassy hill on the southeast corner of Linwood, and overturned before it landed upside down on a parked vehicle.

The driver of the Camaro was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.