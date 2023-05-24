Watch Now
1 person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday morning crash on Missouri 291 Highway

Missouri 291 Highway closed at 231st Street
Posted at 7:33 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 09:48:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and two are injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Missouri 291 Highway at 231st Street in Cass County.

Both lanes of Missouri 291 are closed at 231st Street and traffic is being re-routed, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Roads will remain closed until around 9 a.m.

One vehicle crossed the center of Missouri 291 at a curve in the highway at Home Farm Road. One person died in the crash, one person is in critical condition and another has a disabling injury, MSHP said.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, and the highway patrol has reported one fatality.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

