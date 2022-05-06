1 person died in Lee's Summit crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred late Thursday night, according to the Lee's Summit Police Department.

At about 11 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of M-291 highway and Langsford Road. When officers arrived they located a white Nissan work van.

"The initial investigation indicates that the van was traveling north on 291 highway when it struck the base of a traffic signal at Langsford Road," a release from police said. "The vehicle traveled through the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes of the highway."

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected during the crash and transported to an area hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

