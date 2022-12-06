Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue

33rd & Indiana.png
Google Earth
33rd & Indiana.png
Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 14:44:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

KCPD initially reported that the crash involved serious injuries, before later updating that one person died in the crash.

It is unknown at this time if any other individuals involved suffered injuries.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!