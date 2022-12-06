1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

KCPD initially reported that the crash involved serious injuries, before later updating that one person died in the crash.

It is unknown at this time if any other individuals involved suffered injuries.

