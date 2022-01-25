Watch
1 person in critical condition after Monday night crash in KCMO

Crash happened at 75th, Paseo
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 10:51:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition following a crash Monday night at 75th Street and The Paseo.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the investigation determined that a Toyota sedan was driving northbound when it collided with a Jeep SUV traveling westbound.

The driver, and only occupant of the Toyota, was transported to an area hospital, and she is reported to be in critical condition.

The driver, and only occupant of the Jeep, was also transported to an area hospital, but he is in stable condition.

