1 person in critical condition in early Saturday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person in critical condition.

According to the department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6000 block of East 40th Terrace at 5:56 a.m.

Upon arrivals, officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The person was transported to a local area hospital with critical conditions.

Police are investigating the shooting.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.