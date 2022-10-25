1 person injured in crash involving Kansas City fire ladder truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a Kansas City, Missouri, fire ladder truck.

The crash happened at around 3:26 p.m. on Monday afternoon near west 43rd Street and Madison Avenue.

According to a KCPD crash report, the KCFD ladder truck was heading west on 43rd Street on an emergency call with lights and sirens on.

A tan Lincoln MKX was heading north on Madison Avenue when it collided with the ladder truck.

The impact of the crash caused the truck to go off the road and hit three wooden utility poles.

Two of the poles sheared off and a the third splintered.

No firefighters were injured and the driver of the Lincoln was transported to an area hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

