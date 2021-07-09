1 person killed in crash in Basehor, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a collision in Leavenworth County, Kansas, Thursday.

The crash happened on eastbound U.S. 24 Highway at the intersection of 174th Street in Basehor around 7:30 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle was attempting to turn left onto 174th Street when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, which then went off the roadway.

The driver of the GMS Sierra that rear-ended the other vehicle complained of pain but was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle attempting to turn was killed. He was identified as 48-year-old Marvin Giron-Ardon of Kansas City, Kansas.

His passenger was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.