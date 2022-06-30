Watch Now
1 person killed in Independence building fire Thursday

Stock Independence Fire Truck 1
Phillip Hawkins
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 14:01:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A fatal fire around noon Thursday in Independence, Missouri, is under investigation.

Independence fire crews responded to a building fire in the 20200 block of 17th Street Court North and noted smoke showing upon arrival.

By 12:46 p.m., the city of Independence posted on social media that the fire was under control.

Additionally, the city confirmed one civilian fatality.

Investigation into the incident has begun.

This is a developing story and may be updated.


