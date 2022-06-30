1 person killed in Independence building fire Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal fire around noon Thursday in Independence, Missouri, is under investigation.

Independence fire crews responded to a building fire in the 20200 block of 17th Street Court North and noted smoke showing upon arrival.

By 12:46 p.m., the city of Independence posted on social media that the fire was under control.

Additionally, the city confirmed one civilian fatality.

June 30, 2022

Investigation into the incident has begun.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

