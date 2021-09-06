Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person killed in semi crash on I-470 Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
MSHP sign
Posted at 5:14 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 06:14:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 470 Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on southbound I-470 at Route 291.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a semi-truck attempted to exit the interstate when its tow load shifted and overturned in the median.

Crash reports show there was a person inside the towed unit who was killed in the crash.

They were identified as 28-year-old Kymber Haley of Lyons, Kansas.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

It is not clear what the semi was towing or why the passenger was in that unit.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources