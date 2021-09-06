1 person killed in semi crash on I-470 Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 470 Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on southbound I-470 at Route 291.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a semi-truck attempted to exit the interstate when its tow load shifted and overturned in the median.

Crash reports show there was a person inside the towed unit who was killed in the crash.

They were identified as 28-year-old Kymber Haley of Lyons, Kansas.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

It is not clear what the semi was towing or why the passenger was in that unit.