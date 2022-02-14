Watch
1 person killed in Sunday night crash into utility poles

Posted at 7:56 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 08:56:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at 41st Street and Prospect Avenue.

According to KCPD, an officer attempted to stop a Ford Mustang, but the driver sped away.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle any further.

However, the driver lost control a few blocks away and the vehicle went off the road and hit two utility poles.

The 31-year-old driver died at the scene.

Their name has not been released.

Evergy was called to restore power to the area due to the damaged utility poles.

