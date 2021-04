KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a Tuesday evening crash in Johnson County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U Highway south of County Road Southwest 250th Road.

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling south when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and killed.

He was identified as 56-year-old Samuel M. Chapman of Holden.